Travis Scott proved he was the face of the Jumpman brand when he took over Michael Jordan's Highland Park, Illinois mansion for the video to his latest single, "FRANCHISE." But of course, Travis couldn't grace the palace without first getting permission from His Airness.

Those close to Scott tell TMZ that the rapper felt like Michael Jordan's legendary crib would be the perfect setting for the video. But you can't just walk into anyone's house—especially Jordan's—without first talking to the owner. But this conversation reportedly went a lot smoother than people might expect, with Jordan giving Scott his approval "without hesitation."

As music fans and sneaker fanatics know, Travis Scott is one of the Jordan Brand's biggest draws. The twist he has put on some of the brand's classic silhouettes have created sneakers that are rocking the resell market. Scott showed his appreciation for the brand by creating a video that subtly doubled as a Jordan commercial.

For the "FRANCHISE" video, Travis and his Cactus Jack associates took over Jordan's home. They blended footage from the popular Last Dance documentary with their take on Jordan's vision. While there is no shortage of Jumpman logos, Travis also reimagines some of Jordan's well-known off-court activity—like his love for cars, golfing, and gambling—for the visual.