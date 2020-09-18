Marcus Smart was not happy after his team, the Boston Celtics, lost to the Miami Heat on Thursday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

ESPN's Malika Andrews reported that Smart was "screaming at someone in the Celtics locker room — or several people" after the game, which had a final score of 106-101, ended. Miami, who came back from a 17-point deficit in Thursday's game, are now leading Boston 2-0.

Andrews also reported "loud clanks — like someone throwing items — coming from the Celtics’ locker room." Celtics coach Brad Stevens attributed the commotion to the players being "emotional after a hard game — hard loss."

The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn also reported on the incident and said other people besides Smart were also yelling.

While speaking to media, Kemba Walker declined to comment on what exactly went down, saying, "It was nothing. I ain’t got much to speak on about it." 

It also looks like the Celtics will not be practicing tomorrow, according to Washburn. The Heat and Celtics are scheduled to play Game 3 on Saturday.

