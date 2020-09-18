Marcus Smart was not happy after his team, the Boston Celtics, lost to the Miami Heat on Thursday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.
ESPN's Malika Andrews reported that Smart was "screaming at someone in the Celtics locker room — or several people" after the game, which had a final score of 106-101, ended. Miami, who came back from a 17-point deficit in Thursday's game, are now leading Boston 2-0.
Marcus Smart is screaming at someone in the Celtics locker room — or several people. The yelling continues as Smart exits the locker room, swearing.— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 18, 2020
Andrews also reported "loud clanks — like someone throwing items — coming from the Celtics’ locker room." Celtics coach Brad Stevens attributed the commotion to the players being "emotional after a hard game — hard loss."
There were loud clanks — like someone throwing items — coming from the Celtics’ locker room. https://t.co/0D9SokSr5u— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 18, 2020
When asked about this, Brad Stevens said: “Guys were emotional after a hard game — hard loss.” https://t.co/eWYuPdrzLb— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 18, 2020
The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn also reported on the incident and said other people besides Smart were also yelling.
Marcus Smart is screaming in the #Celtics locker room and there is a bunch of arguing going on. Smart comes out say “y’all on that bullshit!” Team is imploding. Smart is in bathroom and there is still screaming coming from locker room.— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020
Smart wasn’t the only one yelling. There were definitely items thrown and a lot of yelling. #Celtics— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020
While speaking to media, Kemba Walker declined to comment on what exactly went down, saying, "It was nothing. I ain’t got much to speak on about it."
“It was nothing. I ain’t got much to speak on about it.”— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2020
Kemba Walker on reports about Marcus Smart yelling in the Celtics locker room pic.twitter.com/Li5qTaBotW
Some players, including Smart, have left. Smart declined to speak with media. #Celtics— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020
It also looks like the Celtics will not be practicing tomorrow, according to Washburn. The Heat and Celtics are scheduled to play Game 3 on Saturday.
The #Celtics will NOT practice tomorrow— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020
Also Watch