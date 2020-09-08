Ahead of the launch of Manchester United's third jersey, adidas have linked up with South London director and photographer Gabriel Moses to explore the journey of supporting the club from London.

For London-based Red Devils fans, being United doesn't mean being from Manchester. As a club and fanbase, United are not just limited to 0161: they bring together a huge array of fans from up and down the country, and all across the globe.

Manchester United's third jersey is different. Serving up the single most striking look out of any shirt you'll see this season, adidas used a Dazzle Camo print on a shirt for the very first time as the club enter an exciting new chapter on their 110th anniversary. The eye-catching top pushes the boundaries of on-pitch swagger with a naturally attacking side and club that have been afraid to make bold statements on and off the pitch.

To celebrate the launch of the new jersey, Gabriel Moses was called on to photograph several local United supporters in the shirt, aiming to prove that geography doesn't matter when it comes to their passion for the club.

Speaking on the launch, Moses said: "I've been a United fan for as long as I can remember so the opportunity to collaborate with adidas on this series is a dream come true. The whole concept of 'you're not from Manchester' was a play on the words every London-based United fan has heard at some point in their life. I wanted to tell real stories of real people who look like me, exploring themes of parenthood, boldness and support in its many forms."

Get a closer look at Moses' portraits of South London-based Manchester United fans modeling the club's new third jersey below, and cop the shirt now via adidas.