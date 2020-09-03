Joel Embiid has been known for wearing his heart on his sleeve. But he’s also proven to be an expert level troll. Which is why when Embiid returns to Twitter following a two-day hiatus to say that he's "still really unhappy," his tweet can be interpreted as a deeper meaning hiding in plain sight.

Of course, Embiid was (most likely) talking about his Mountain Dew commercial and nothing more.

He even followed up the possibly cryptic tweet by expressing his fondness for the commercial.

Nobody would blame Embiid for still feeling really unhappy from a basketball standpoint, especially after how the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs with a four-game sweep by the Boston Celtics. The Sixers star center would go on to change his nickname on Twitter to "Troel," signaling that he was just trying to get a rise out of people. If the message wasn't clear enough, Embiid also posted this tweet:

For that brief moment, though, people on Twitter were really starting to wonder if Embiid was actually revealing that he's unhappy about his situation in Philly.

You still got it, Jo.