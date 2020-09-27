Joe Montana has put it all on the line in the name of football. So it's no surprise the Hall of Fame quarterback was willing to do the same for his family.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that a 39-year-old woman entered Joe and Jennifer Montana's Los Angeles-area home through an unlocked door at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. The woman reportedly saw an unidentified woman holding a baby. The intruder allegedly took the baby—who happened to be Joe Montana's grandchild—out of the woman's arms and walked to another part of the home.

Joe and Jennifer confronted the woman in this part of the home. They wrestled the baby out of the woman's arms before the intruder ran out of the home. Coincidentally, Los Angeles County Sheriffs' officers were on the block for an unrelated matter. Someone inside the home flagged down the deputies and told them what happened. Officers were able to locate the woman a few blocks away. The unnamed suspect was arrested on kidnapping and burglary charges.

The 64-year-old quarterback is best known for his iconic tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, winning four Super Bowls with the team. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. Montana has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.