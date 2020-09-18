NBA fans have took to social media to bash a ridiculous claim calling LeBron James an "illuminati wizard." Said theory came from right-wing conspiracy theorist and evangelist Sheila Zilinsky.

In an absolutely bizarre video picked up on by Right Wing Watch on Twitter, Zilinsky suggested that LeBron has been "conjuring up demons before every game" through his chalk toss. "Is LeBron James just an athlete?" she asks, before beginning to highlight his chalk toss in numerous photos.

"The sports world calls it a chalk toss, but it’s simply disguise for what he’s really doing,” Zilinsky says in her truly deranged video. “A high level conjuring, a spell, an incantation from this Illuminati wizard, where he’s summoning demons. I believe he’s conjuring up demons before every game. Plain and simple. Really take a look at these so-called chalk tosses, it is very frightening this ritual that he does."

While it might seem impossible to figure out how she reached this conclusion about LeBron, her YouTube channel is full of similarly unhinged videos. Video titles include, "SPIRIT OF THE WORM: ARE YOU INFECTED?" and "Dismantling The SPIRITS Behind the COVID Pandemic." Far-right Christian conspiracy theorist or troubled Houston Rockets fan? You be the judge.

