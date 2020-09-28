According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers are officially parting ways after a seven-year run with Rivers as the team's head coach:

This development comes after a season in which the Clippers were knocked out in the Conference Semifinals (second round) despite amassing a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets. In particularly frustrating (or thrilling) fashion, L.A. blew leads of 16, 19, and 12 in the series' final three games. Said collapse also gave Rivers the unfortunate distinction of being the only coach in the history of the NBA to blow 3-1 leads in the playoffs three times, as he previously did so in 2015 (also with the Clippers) and 2003 (with the Magic).

In the bigger picture this all came after the Clippers were believed to be title contenders due to the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the 2019 offseason.

Following Monday's announcement to the public, Rivers put out an amicable statement in which he thanked "Clipper Nation," but also expressed disappointment with not being able to bring a title to the organization:

In Rivers' seven years with the Clippers the team went 356-208 in the regular season, in addition to a 27-32 showing in the postseason. They only missed the playoffs once (in 2018) and were bounced in the playoffs three times in the first-round, in addition to three more times in the second-round.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated reports that Rivers has already been contacted by the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.

New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers have already reached out to former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers in regards to their head coach openings, sources told @TheUndefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 28, 2020

