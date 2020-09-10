Damian Lillard called out Denver Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. for criticizing his coaches.

Shortly after the Nuggets lost Game 4 to the Los Angeles Clippers, Porter implied that the coaches should give him the ball more, instead of relying so heavily on Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. “That is up to the play-calling, the coaches and whose hands they want to put the ball in. We kept going to 'Jok’ and ‘Mal’ and they are two amazing players, but I just think to beat them we need to get more players involved," Porter told reporters after the game. "We have to move the ball a little bit better. We can’t be predictable against that team.”

Lillard was the most prominent figure to call out Porter Jr., retweeting a video of his answer with a simple, "Smdh." When a fan chimed in to say they thought Porter "isn't technically wrong," Lillard made his feelings abundantly clear. "Yes he is wrong," he replied. "If you know you know and ima leave it at that."

Kendrick Perkins also called out Porter Jr.

Despite his explosive abilities, Porter Jr. has shown questionable judgement off the court. Back in May, he wrote in a series of deleted tweets that people should pray for the police officers involved with the death of George Floyd. "As hard as it is, pray for them instead of hate them...Pray that God changes their hearts," he said. More recently, he suggested that the impact of coronavirus has been "overblown," and that it has been utilized for "population control."