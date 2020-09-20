On Saturday, years of trash talk accumulated in Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley facing off in the main event of UFC Fight Night from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Covington beat Woodley in a fifth-round TKO finish. After the fight, Covington did an interview where he predicted Donald Trump will win this year’s presidential election and get a second term. He then dedicated tonight’s fight to all the first responders and the military for their service in handling the coronavirus and the protests across the nation.

“You keep us safe, not these woke athletes,” he said. “I’m sick of these woke athletes and these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

It was a pretty random diss at LeBron. He’s been advocating for justice for Breonna Taylor and has referred to the Black Lives Matter movement as a lifestyle. In response to the death of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot multiple times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he tweeted that he was “sick of it.”

“I know people get tired of hearing me say it but we are scared as Black people in America,” he told CNN. “Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified.”

Twitter had this to say about Covington’s comments, which you can read a few tweets below.