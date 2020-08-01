Last week, Jack Harlow accidentally dry snitched on Lou Williams when he posted a picture of the Los Angeles Clipper at Magic City. Since then, Williams has insisted that he was stopping by to get some food because the nightclub is one of his favorite restaurants. But during a conversation with the Los Angeles Times, a Magic City dancer by the name of Aries claims that LouWill did more than grab a quick meal.

Aries told the Times that after Williams decided to kill time while his food was being prepared by having her perform for him. But in his defense, Aries stated that the personal dance was kept at a six-foot distance to abide by social distancing rules and that Williams made it worth her while by tipping very well.

"After placing an order with the Magic City kitchen, the high-scoring Clippers guard ambled around the club, Aries said, and she was one of a few dancers who performed for him, keeping a six-foot distance. 'He tipped very well,' she said."

The Clippers are in the hunt to come out of Orlando as the 2020 NBA champions. Unfortunately, Williams had to request to leave his team and the bubble to attend a funeral. He was on his way back to Orlando when he decided to stop by Magic City. Williams spent his high school years in Atlanta, and like a lot of the city's celebrities, he's a regular at Magic City. The club even named a dish after him called the "Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ wings." As a result, Williams didn't have an issue with dropping by for a socially distant dance and some wings.

The NBA thought differently. After Williams admitted to the detour, the league required him to self-isolate for 10 days when he returned to the bubble. This detour forced him to miss the first two seeding games—including the Clippers' matchup against crosstown rivals, the Lakers. And the Clippers could've used his scoring as the game came down to the wire with LeBron James and the Lakers topping the Clippers by a score of 103 to 101.