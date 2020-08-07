Earlier this year, it was reported that Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire was caught masturbating in a parked car by police in Dunedin, Florida. The incident allegedly took place back in February, and in video footage of the arrest that TMZ published on Monday he can be heard profusely apologizing for the incident. With the clip online, the Atlanta Braves organist decided to use the incident as ammunition for a little trolling.

During the latest game between the teams, the Braves organist played Michael Jackson's "Beat It" as McGuire walked up to the plate. Unfortunately, he didn't appear to react to the music choice, but the organist still must feel very proud of himself at the very least.

To make it clear it was a deliberate choice on his part, the organist himself, Matthew Kaminski, confirmed as much on Twitter with the list of songs her performed and their correlating players.

Per the reports of the incident earlier this year, the 25-year-old MLB star was approached by authorities after numerous people reported him masturbating in his parked car. "Why would you come to a parking lot just to masturbate?" one of the officers can be heard asking him in the clip. "I don't know," he replied. "I've realized that I made a mistake having my pants down and doing what I was doing," he later added. "I really am apologetic."

As per the State Attorney's Office in Pinellas County via TMZ, a spokesperson said McGuire is only facing fines and court costs.

You can watch the recently released footage of the arrest above.