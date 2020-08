On this week's Load Management podcast, NFL Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre joins the guys to talk about his move into the CBD business with Green Eagle, his thoughts on the upcoming football season, the team he'd love to see Aaron Rodgers on, advice he gave to Tom Brady, and much more. The guys also debuted their new "Listeners Unloaded" segment, where fans call into the podcast and leave their hottest takes and questions. Call in and be part of the experience now: 212-906-4495.