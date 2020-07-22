A list of names making up the ownership group of the National Women's Soccer League's newest team is out and, as is apt for a team that will play in Los Angeles, a lot of the people on there are of the famous variety. In an effort not to bury the lede here, one of those names was that of Serena Williams' daughter, Alexis Olympia, who would probably qualify as famous for an adult, but would certainly qualify as famous for a two-year-old.

Though she's unlikely to be participating in meetings and union negotiations, her official designation as a part owner makes her the youngest such person in sports:

As for why a toddler is getting a stake in a team...that was actually explained by her father, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

“As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my 2-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front-row seat to this revolution,” he wrote. “I'm personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women's sports is important to my wife and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter.”

As we said up top there's a lot of other famous names on the list, including Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, and other people that deserve credit but these lines work best with three names. We'll just let The Guardian rattle them off since they already did that...not surprisingly there's lots of former players on here:

The ownership group includes former US women’s national team stars Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, Joy Fawcett, Rachel Buehler, Tisha Venturini-Hoch and Abby Wambach; actors Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Uzo Aduba, Jennifer Garner and Jessica Chastain; venture capitalist Kara Nortman; and tennis superstar Serena Williams, who is listed as an owner alongside her two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia, and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

As for the non-headline info (see: routine stuff that might be necessary for context), on Tuesday it was confirmed the team will expand into Los Angeles in 2022. They'll be the 11th team in the league, and they currently go by the interim name Angel City.