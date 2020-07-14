Manchester City have successfully overturned their two-year ban from European club competitions following a lengthy back-and-forth with UEFA.

Standing in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) this morning, it was announced that the former Premier League champions have been cleared of "disguising equity funds as sponsorship contributions".

The original ban was issued back in February after City were accused of committing "serious breaches" of Financial Fair Play regulations between 2012 and 2016.

While delivering their final verdict on the appeal, CAS stated that City did "fail to cooperate with UEFA authorities", however they did decide to overturn the ban.

The club have not been left unpunished though, receiving a fine of £9m (reduced from £26.9m).

City said the decision was "validation of the club's position and the body of evidence that it was able to present" and continued to thank the CAS panel members for their "diligence and the due process that they administered."