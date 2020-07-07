On this week's Load Management podcast, Adam, Chopz, and Zion are joined by two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith to talk about this new virtual hoops camp, JetAcademyCamp.com, working with Charles Barkley and Shaq on Inside the NBA, his thoughts on the NBA restart, his NBA Mt. Rushmore, why he doesn't have LeBron James and Kobe in his top 10, and more. Later, Yahoo Sports Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes joins from Orlando to talk about life in the NBA bubble, if it will all work, if Damian Lillard might get traded at some point, and more.