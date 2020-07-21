All NBA players will soon sport the iconic Jumpman logo. Jordan Brand announced on Tuesday that the iconic logo—based off its namesake Michael Jordan—will appear on the right shoulder of the jersey and left leg of the shorts for all NBA "Statement Edition" uniforms in the 2020-21 season, ESPN reports.

Those Statement jerseys are the more stylistic uniforms worn by players to illustrate the spirit and culture of each team. They’re typically worn during key matchups throughout the season. The new uniforms debut in retail stores come October.

This is a big honor for the NBA legend, who despite being out of the league since 2003, remains a huge cultural icon and figure in the sport. Jordan recently became the center of basketball discourse after the documentary The Last Dance was released this past spring, chronicling his last season with the Chicago Bulls.

While some celebrated the announcement, not all fans were excited to see a little Jumpman on their team’s uniforms. Fans from Jordan's rival teams, like the Detroit Pistons, were less than enthusiastic. Check out some reactions to the news below.