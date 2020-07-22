Chris Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal he would be partnering with off-court friends, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade, to create the Social Change Fund.

Through their new venture, Anthony, Paul, and Wade will try to eradicate the socioeconomic injustice that people of color face in America.

"Excited to partner with my brothers @dwyanewade @carmeloanthony to create @Socialchangefnd!!" the Oklahoma City Thunder guard wrote. "Our mission is to address socio-economic injustice issues facing Black and Brown communities by making meaningful change. Looking forward to building a better, more equal tomorrow."

The Social Change Fund was made possible due to the contributions from the three future Hall of Famers. This money will be used to invest in organizations that are focused on combating police brutality, "empowering communities of color and advocating for human rights of all Black Lives through long-term policy solutions, community representation, investment in education, and narrative change."

Along with donating and creating the fund, the trio intends to use its success in sports and entertainment to raise awareness about social injustices. The Social Change Fund will do this by first addressing issues it deems "timely" that impact the Black community while also providing advisory and creative resources in addition to financial supports.

Melo, Wade, and Paul have been vocal about the issues that impact society throughout their career. In 2016, the three—along with LeBron James—took the stage at the ESPYs to address the country's racial tensions. Since then, they've gone on to impact the communities they live(d) in and play through their respective philanthropic efforts. They have also been pushing for justice for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.