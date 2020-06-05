The NBA is back, and a call between the league and the players union looks to reveal what new rules might be in place as regular season play prepares to commence again.

The NBA is set to begin the process to continue the 2019-2020 season—which is set to include a 22-team format and supposedly eight regular-season games before the playoffs— beginning on July 31 and concluding on Oct. 12, according to Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski

During a phone conference between the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and the Board and Player Representatives on Friday afternoon, confirming the 22-team format was approved along with the July 31 start date at the Walt Disney World resort just outside of Orlando.

There are still negotiations currently in place as well in regards to other rules which, according to The Athletic, includes: two to three exhibition games before the regular season, 1,600 maximum people on campus at once, daily coronavirus testing, a minimum of seven-day quarantines for a player who tests positive, no plan for anti-drug blood testing, and potential crowd noise via NBA 2K sounds among several other rules that are still possibly being negotiated.

Some of these new proposed rules are definitely...interesting, and social media has been having a field day in discussing what the newly resumed 2019-2020 NBA season is going to look like if the new guidelines pan out.