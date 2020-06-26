The wait is over.

Liverpool was crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea's 2-1 victory over second-place Manchester City earlier today, ending a 30-year drought.

Christian Pulisic charges half length of field, 6 touches, 6 seconds, one stutter-step, to score the go-ahead goal against Manchester City which might hand Liverpool the title. A young American player winning the title for an American owned club 🇺🇸🙌 pic.twitter.com/XIft0r0vhI — roger bennett (@rogbennett) June 25, 2020

The title comes after a three-month suspension in play in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, just as it was nearly certain Liverpool would stay atop the table at the conclusion of the remaining matches.

Liverpool's win was celebrated by LeBron James, who has owned a two percent stake in the club since 2011 after his marketing firm agreed to a joint venture with the group that bought the team, Fenway Sports Partners.

Fans converged outside Anfield for their long-awaited celebration.

Former Liverpool players congratulated the club on their title.

When speaking about being Premier League champions, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp couldn't help but get a bit emotional. Check it out below.