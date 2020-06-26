The wait is over. 

Liverpool was crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea's 2-1 victory over second-place Manchester City earlier today, ending a 30-year drought.

The title comes after a three-month suspension in play in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, just as it was nearly certain Liverpool would stay atop the table at the conclusion of the remaining matches.

Liverpool's win was celebrated by LeBron James, who has owned a two percent stake in the club since 2011 after his marketing firm agreed to a joint venture with the group that bought the team, Fenway Sports Partners. 

Fans converged outside Anfield for their long-awaited celebration.

Former Liverpool players congratulated the club on their title.

When speaking about being Premier League champions, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp couldn't help but get a bit emotional. Check it out below.

Related Stories

Feature
This Is What 10 Years in the Premier League Does to You
The 10 Best Strike Partnerships in Premier League History

Also Watch

News