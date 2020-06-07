People in Wisconsin flooded the streets to protest police brutality and the murder of George Floyd. Alongside these protesters was one of the state's and NBA's biggest superstars, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The reigning NBA MVP was joined by Bucks teammates Frank Mason III, Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez, Sterling Brown, and his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo. They were wearing "I Can't Breathe" t-shirts while handing out water to the protesters.

Yet, they didn't stop there. Giannis grabbed the protesters' attention to tell them his feelings on the situation. He then informed them that he and his teammates will be marching with them to show their solidarity.

"This is our city, man," Giannis told the crowd in Milwaukee, per Bleacher Report. "We got to come out here and support. This is not the Bucks. ... This is the community. We want peace. We want justice. And that's why we're out here. That's what we're going to do today. That's why I'm going to march with you guys."

After the march, the Bucks announced that the franchise would be organizing a protest outside Fiserv Forum on Sunday afternoon. Players, employees, management, and ownership are expected to be in attendance.