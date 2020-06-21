Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was sucker-punched on Friday night while out for dinner with his family in South Dakota, ESPN reports.

According to a league source, after an unprovoked Goedert was punched in the face at the restaurant, he was taken to a hospital to be examined for any injuries as a precautionary measure. He would later return home after reports emerged that he was "healthy and fine" following the punch.

It is still unclear as to what lead to the assault, or whether Goedert will take any legal action against the person who punched him.

His teammate, Avonte Maddox, had some words for Goedert's assailant.

Goedert plays for the Eagles, but he is from South Dakota, attending South Dakota State University before being drafted by the Eagles in the second round in 2018. The 25-year-old tight end has played two seasons in the NFL, accumulating 91 catches for 941 yards and nine touchdowns in 31 games throughout his career. He finished last season with 58 catches for 607 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns last season.