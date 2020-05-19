During his recent appearance on The Encore with Sage Steele, Spike Lee revealed that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he and Ray Allen planned to meet with Zion Williamson in New Orleans, about potentially starring in a sequel to the 1998 cult classic He Got Game.

"We were trying to get a meeting with him before [the coronavirus pandemic]," Lee said. "Ray Allen and I were trying to get a meeting with him in New Orleans. I'm still for it."

Lee explained that the idea for a sequel has been on his mind for some time. “Ray and I have talked about this off-and-on for years,” he said at the 37:00-minute mark of the below video.

“For my life, things happen when they happen. You try not to force it," he added. "I know they must say the same thing to Ray, but people would like to see what happened after.”

When Spike joined the conversation between Allen and Steele at around the 28:00-minute mark, he immediately got into what made Allen the right choice to play Jesus Shuttlesworth. Aside from looking the part of a talented basketball prospect coming out of high school, the role was only going to be given to someone who could also act, which is why the acclaimed filmmaker says he only gave Kobe Bryant the option of auditioning, instead of offering him the part outright.

Despite there being interest in casting Williamson for a sequel, it would be safe to assume that Spike would want to see if he could cut it as an actor, first. In an October 2019 interview with Esquire, Zion expressed interest in being in a follow-up feature, saying, “I would definitely want to be like, in the part two of that movie.”

Unfortunately, Spike also said that Denzel Washington wouldn't be coming back if a sequel did eventually get made.