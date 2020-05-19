If you're wondering what a post-pandemic sports world looks like (at least in the immediate aftermath of COVID-19 shutting everything fun down) then an answer that Danny Green gave on the most recent episode of Load Management could give you a decent idea of the precautions that squads are putting in place.

Here's hoping that this is a prelude to actual games.

Green's answer pertained to how the Lakers are running their practice facility after it reopened this past Saturday. He detailed the new process after he was asked if he'd been in the facility since it unlocked its doors. If you've been back to a public gym since shit the fan, well, this may all sound familiar to you.

First, Green said that he had been getting his exercise in thanks to private/garage gyms since the league closed their facilities in mid-March. Then he talked about what it's like before you enter the Lakers' more formal setup.

"I got tested before [entering], they do the swab. They stick a Q-tip in your damn brain. Scramble it around," Green shared. "[After you test negative] you come in the facility, you have to wear your workout gear as you come in. The shoes that you have on, you have to take off at the door. They give you flip-flops at the front. You have to sanitize your hands, sanitize your phone, keys, etc."

After that, each Lakers player is given a schedule so too many don't interact/come across each other at once.

"Then you walk in with the flip-flops that they gave you. And whatever it [says] in the schedule that they give you, that's where you start," Green continued. "So if I start in the training room, I'll go and start in the training room and get treatment."

He also said that mask wearing is mandatory, unless you're a player who can't workout with the covering blocking your breathing holes.

As we've rounded up for you, Green said:

"[Once you're done in the training room] you have your time in the weight room, on the court, however it is, vice-versa. "But when you're working with the trainer you're not supposed to be touching. You're supposed to be 12 feet apart. So they instruct you what to do, how to do it. You do your weights "For the players, you're allowed to take your mask off if you can't workout with your mask because, obviously, you can't breathe. But the training staff, everybody, has masks on. When you get to the court they have a seat for you, where your shoes are. "You change into your basketball shoes. They you have your time that they put on the clock, like 45 minutes or so. And then, once that time is up, you have five minutes to get out. You don't use the locker room. You can't shower there. You go to your car and then you go home."

When asked why one would go through all of this instead of continuing their usage of a private gym, Green said that the advantages of going to the facility is worth it because the standards are up to the NBA's level. What that means is that they have good flooring, a regulation three-point line, etc.

You can listen to the whole episode above, but this particular topic is brought up around the 25:45 mark.

If it will further entice you, Jalen Rose was also a guest on the pod.

As we summarized earlier in the day:

On this week's 'Load Management' podcast episode, Jalen Rose and Danny Green join Chopz, Adam, and Zion to talk about their deals with Puma, giving back to the community, their thoughts on The Last Dance documentary, the MJ/LeBron debate, and much more. The guys also played a game of "One Gotta Go" with Rose and Green and also fired off some rapid questions around the NBA, hip-hop, and Marvel movies.

Give it a play.