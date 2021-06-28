Following a reported lawsuit from Kanye West and the Yeezy company, Walmart has pulled Foam Runner knockoffs from its site.

In recent days, as noted in a TMZ report early Monday, the previously available selection of fake Yeezy Foam Runner options has been removed from the Walmart site. Of course, as a rep for Walmart explained last week when news of West’s suit broke, the knockoffs were being offered on the site by third parties and not by Walmart directly.

The fake Yeezys in questions were usually priced at $30 or less and were produced in a variety of colorways, several of which did not align with the styles available via official releases.

“The product referenced in the complaint is not sold by Walmart, but rather by third party Marketplace sellers,” a Walmart spokesperson told TMZ last week when responding to the suit, which saw West and his Yeezy company arguing that consumers could be “confused” by the presence of Foam Runner knockoffs on the Walmart site. “We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim. We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint.”

While the current status of West’s complaint is unknown, Monday’s report confirmed that the fake Yeezys were no longer being offered through the Walmart site.

When reached by Complex for additional comment Monday morning, a spokesperson for Walmart directed us to the same aforementioned statement that was shared when news of West’s suit first went public.

As TMZ pointed out on Monday, however, other sites remain active in the Foam Runner knockoff business. For now, at least, no action has been taken against other companies.

Earlier this month, Abou “Bu” Thiam—West’s manager—alerted fans to the fact that a new album was “on the way.” In the Instagram comment in question, Thiam also mentioned “West Day Ever,” a phrase that was everywhere upon last year’s announcement of West’s massive GAP deal.