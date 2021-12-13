Complex’s Sneaker Battles series is back with a fresh batch of new episodes along with a new host and airing on a new platform.

Each month, a new hour-long episode of Sneaker Battles will be live-streamed via the Sole Collector channel on Caffeine. The show will now be hosted by Harlem rapper and lifelong sneakerhead Smoke DZA, who will pit two contestants together to see who has the best sneakers in their respective collections. The series will premiere live this Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6 pm ET with battle between Styles P and Mobb Deep’s Havoc.

Viewers will be able to take part in the competition by voting on which battler they believe has the better pair among the two throughout the live event.

To get ahead of the action, readers can follow the Sole Collector channel on Caffeine here.