London’s landmark sneaker store Presentedby have just announced the launch of their premium sneaker and streetwear consignment boutique in the Doha Design District.

In partnership with Msheireb Properties, Qatar’s national real estate developer and of Qatar Foundation, the new store will offer the best in call when it comes to limited-edition sneakers and streetwear, including renowned and celebrated brands like Yeezy, Supreme and Nike, as well as some of the most iconic collaborations of the decade like Gucci x North Face, Jordan x Dior, Supreme x Louis Vuitton, Nike x Off-White and more.

Presentedby has gained global recognition since they opened their doors in London in 2017, with their central London boutique quickly becoming a landmark of sub-culture style and a destination for sneaker and streetwear obsessives – attracting some of the biggest names in the music, sport, and arts industry.

The store was conceptualised alongside award-winning architecture partners, External Reference, with the DDD flagship’s experiential space influenced by the dune landscape of Qatar and the tech centric redevelopment of Doha.

Fusing advanced fabrication, technology, fashion, urban culture, and design, the dune-like design of the store is a fully responsive environment that engages with visitors through its dynamic lighting and interactive floor and surface mapping, with every visit creating a unique and memorable retail experience.

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Co-Founder Ridwane Ettoubi said, “Our boutique store in Qatar, in partnership with Msheireb Properties, gives us the opportunity to create another landmark and creative space showcasing the best sneakers and streetwear in the world, curated in a way that has never been seen before. The Presentedby store in Doha Design District will challenge the title for the best sneaker and streetwear store in the world.”

Take a closer look at the store below and head to the Presentedby website for more information.