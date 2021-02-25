Want a shot at scoring $15,000 in cash to put toward your streetwear dreams, as well as a pair of Off-White x Air Jordan Chicago 1s handpicked by Sneaker Shopping host Joe La Puma?

Complex and Omaze have teamed up to support It’s From the Sole—a non-profit which refurbishes and gives away sneakers to people without housing in NYC and other metro areas—to give you a chance at bagging both.

It’s From the Sole is a 501(c)(3) non-profit with the aim of collecting, refurbishing, and then giving away shoes to those in need. The organization works with local communities and other groups to collect gently used and/or new shoes, at which point they clean the shoes to ensure freshness and quality. The shoes are then distributed, often by those who have volunteered their own time to help out.

Donations are paid to Charities Aid Foundation of America, a public charity that will make a grant to the It’s From the Sole equal to the net proceeds.

Head to the Omaze page here to enter for your chance to win and more info on the sweepstakes. For the full rundown of official rules, go here.