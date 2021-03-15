Norman Powell has already been having a huge season, putting up career-best numbers. Now, he’s got a sneaker deal to go with it: Today AND1 formally announced they’ve signed the Toronto Raptors guard.

Though we’ve clocked Powell rocking the AND1 Attack 2.0 all season long, “the final dots of the partnership were connected,” says a press release, and the brand is ready make things publicly official.

“It has been a dream come true to be able to be one of the faces for AND1 and to be able to partner with them. I grew up watching AND1 mixtapes and now to be a part of the brand is surreal,” Powell said in a statement.

Powell’s agent, Thad Foucher added: “I’m excited for the partnership between Norm and AND1. This best in-class shoe and apparel company has long been engrained in the culture of basketball, and their creativity and approach to footwear makes them a great fit for Norm. There has been a long line of iconic and exciting basketball players associated with AND1, and I’m proud that Norm is part of that lineage.”

The brand says it will be releasing Powell’s edition of the Attack 2.0 in early fall, exclusively at Foot Locker Canada. Some early press shots of the shoe show it in two colourways—white and red, and black and red—with Powell’s NP logo displayed on the tongue and heel.

Powell follows in the footsteps of his teammate Fred VanVleet, who previously had a deal with AND1 before recently signing with Li-Ning.

Currently in his sixth year in the NBA, Powell’s been having a monster season. Since stepping into the Raptors’ lineup, he’s been averaging 19 points per game while draining 49 percent of his shots and 43.5 percent of his three-point attempts. It looks like his luck won’t be running out anytime soon: with the option to opt out of his $11.6 million player option this summer, he’s likely headed for a massive payday. Understanding the grind, evidently, has its benefits.