Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by gamer, streamer, and Adidas collaborator Ninja to talk about Fortnite getting into sneaker culture, his Adidas sneakers, why he turned down a deal from Nike, and more.

