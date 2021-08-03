Last week, images surfaced of samples of what’s rumored to be Kyrie Irving’s next signature shoe with Nike, the Kyrie 8. This prompted Irving to not only criticize the shoe’s design, but also stated that he was not involved in the design process.

Today, NBA insider for The Athletic and Stadium Shams Charania reports that Irving has issued a statement regarding his previous comments.

“When you’re building something great, there sometimes comes a point when you need to recalibrate and refocus to ensure everyone involved is aligned. This is where the KAI11 brand and Nike are. It was unfair to put the blame on Nike or any one person. With that being said, we are diligently working, restructuring, and reimagining things together to make sure we get it right,” Irving told Charania.

In the comment section of the leaked Kyrie 8 shared by sneaker account @k11kicks on Instagram last week, Irving wrote “I have nothing to do with the design or marketing of the upcoming #Kyrie8, IMO these are trash! I have absolutely nothing to do with them! Nike plans to release it without my okay regardless of what I say, so I apologize in advance to all of my sneaker heads and true supporters of the #KAI11 brand.”

Irving’s Nike signature line has largely been celebrated by both sneaker and basketball fans alike thanks to its unique storytelling concepts combined with performance-based elements, which helped the latest Kyrie 7 nab the fifth spot in Complex Sneakers’ list of the best NBA signature shoes for 2021.

As of now, Nike hasn’t publicly responded to Irving’s comments on the purported Kyrie 8.