The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts are joined by Jesse Leyva, a Nike veteran who spent 20 years at the company creating some of its coolest sneakers. As the design director at Nike Sportswear and later the creative director in charge of Nike SB and Nike ACG, he was responsible for sneaker collaborations with Kaws, Geoff McFetridge, Undefeated, Stussy, and many more. Leyva discusses his decades-long history in the industry and the inner workings of Nike. Also, Welty ponders a holiday weekend workout, Brendan preps for the Nets game, and Joe talks his adventures on NIKEiD.