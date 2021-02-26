The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week the guys talk to cultural icon, actor, musician, and designer, Edison Chen, the founder of CLOT and designer of the Clot x Nike Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death.” In this episode the guys talk about a number of sneakers Edison was able to create with Nike over the years as well as what he has coming out this year.