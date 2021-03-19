The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week the guys speak to Jason Mayden and Jerry Lorenzo on what their future at Adidas will look like. The guys discuss how their partnership came to be, the importance of not trying to be in competition with Nike, and the impact they believe they will be able to bring to Adidas. Jerry Lorenzo also shares the story behind his 3 stripe tattoo as well as the conversations he’s had with Kanye leading up to and after the deal was signed with Adidas.
