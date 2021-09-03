Complex Sneakers has linked up with the folks over at Mikey Likes It Ice Cream for a round of custom flavors.

The team at the organic and all-natural ice cream shop has created a trio of custom-flavored ice cream options designed to reflect the favorite flavors of Complex Sneakers team members Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This Saturday (Sept. 4) in Domino Park, fans will have the chance to try the flavors from noon to 3 p.m. local time by way of the Mikey Likes It truck.

Additionally, those who show up for the unique fan experience will also have the opportunity to grab a pic with the hosts. Of course, to keep safety at the forefront, it’s advised that fans please wear a mask and practice social distancing when attending. If you feel unwell, please stay home.

On a recent episode of The Complex Sneakers Podcast, Joe, Brendan, and Matt explored the history of Travis Scott’s sneaker collabs, resulting in a discussion on their favorite La Flame link-ups and which ones arguably had the greatest impact on the industry.

To peep that episode, as well as the full catalog of Complex Sneakers Podcast entries, click here.