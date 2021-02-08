The recent resurgence of Nike SB is undeniable thanks to collaborations with Travis Scott and Ben & Jerry’s, but this isn’t the only time that Nike’s skateboarding sub-label has been at peak hype. Since Nike SB launched in 2002, it has delivered several acclaimed collaborations with a majority of them have come during the mid-2000s, and one of the more celebrated pairs was the Nick Tershay-designed “Diamond” SB Dunk Low from 2005.

In the latest episode of The Complex Sneakers Podcast, the owner of the Cali-based skate shop Brooklyn Projects, Dom DeLuca, reminisced on the heyday of Nike SB as well as memories since his store opened in 2002 on Hollywood’s renowned Melrose strip. He included the time where he sold actor Tom Cruise a pair of the “Diamond” SB Dunks.

“His wife Katie Holmes came into the store with her assistant and said ‘Hey, I wanted to buy a pair of the ‘Tiffany’ Dunks for my husband,’” DeLuca recalled. His interaction with Cruise’s ex-wife continued with an arrangement with Cruise showing up at the shop early next morning to try on a pair of the coveted collab before purchasing a pair. Also discussed in this week’s episode was DeLuca’s love for sneakers as well as other stores about his imprint on the sneaker industry.

