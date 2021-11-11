Over the course of his ascent to legendary status, Michael Jordan amassed fans all over the world. While watchers both far and wide found inspiration in his airborne theatrics, one kid in Chicago channeled that energy through design. His name? Virgil Abloh.

Since 2017, Abloh and his Off-White imprint have been granted the green light to reimagine the most iconic Air Jordan models ever made. From deconstructed takes on MJ’s first signature to superhero homages on Mike’s metallic fifth model, the Off-White x Air Jordan range has pushed the boundaries of just how far a classic can be stretched.

This month, Abloh and Jordan Brand are back at it again with the debut of the Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Retro Low. To celebrate this launch, we’ve rounded up some of the best Off-White x Air Jordan collaborations. Get inspired and shop the styles below on GOAT.