Since its banned beginnings, the Air Jordan franchise has made a name for itself by being bold and daring. From amplifying Chicago Bulls shades on the hardwood to creating imaginative colorways made famous by the Doernbecher collections, loud styling has been a catalyst for expression when it comes to Michael Jordan’s signature shoes.

But what about the subtle pairs?

Over the course of the last two decades, Jordan Brand has defied its boisterous track record by redressing retros in neutral tones. The latest is the “White Oreo” Air Jordan 4, a July 3 release that is muted in palette yet still nuanced with nostalgia. Celebrating the quiet cool of the “White Oreo,” here are the best neutral Air Jordan retro sneakers available now on GOAT.