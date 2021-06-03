Something feels a little different about this year’s top Air Jordans. Thus far, 2021’s Jordan releases have favored new spins on retros over the classic colorways that often dominate the hype. Collaborations continue to lead the way, while the popularity of brand-new styles and reissues of non-OG pairs signal something of a generational shift among consumers.

The collaboration energy started right out of the gate with the controversial Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1, and these special projects have continued to drive the discussion, notably via work from A Ma Maniére and Travis Scott. Popular retros included the first-ever reissue of the “Neutral Grey” Air Jordan 1 from 1985, the first “Carmine” Air Jordan 6 with Nike Air branding, and the return of the “Raging Bull” Air Jordan 5, this time as a standalone pair.

As we hit the halfway mark of the year, catch up on which Air Jordans stood out the most below. These are the best Air Jordans of 2021 so far.