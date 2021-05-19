ASAP Rocky has long been known for his unique fashion sense, and now the New York rapper has scored a new sneaker collab with Vans.

Rocky’s forthcoming Vans project was confirmed in his new GQ cover feature, but the specifics behind the collaboration are scarce. What has been revealed is that the rapper implied he’d “completely reinvented” the classic Slip-On, and that the release will be “exclusive.” Images of the sneakers have yet to leak, but as far as when fans can expect his forthcoming Vans collab to drop, he told the publication “soon.”

Rocky most recently collaborated on a sneaker with Under Armour in 2018 to deliver the SRLo (Skate, Rave, Lo) sneaker. Previously, Rocky was signed to Adidas, where he launched collaborative Wings sneakers with the fellow Three Stripes endorser Jeremy Scott.