An arrest has been made for the shooting that left one employee dead at the Shoe Palace in Los Angeles’ Melrose Avenue district.

According to ABC7, a 16-year-old that’s believed to be responsible for the death of 26-year-old Jayren Bradford is now in LAPD custody after he was arrested yesterday around 12:30 p.m. at the 8100 block of State Street in South Gate.

The detectives involved in this case also confirmed that an altercation took place in front of Shoe Palace between store employees and a group of shoppers over a sneaker raffle. Bradford attempted to mediate the situation before he was confronted by the group and was shot by the unnamed juvenile. He was quickly rushed to the nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“Investigators learned that employees had a conflict with a group of people regarding the raffle for a pair of Nike Dunks,” the LAPD told ABC7. “A co-worker telephoned Jayren Bradford and told him about the conflict. Bradford, an employee of the Shoe Palace, came to the store to assist co-workers. When he arrived he was confronted by the group and the juvenile pulled out a gun and shot Bradford.”

Bradford lived close to the Shoe Palace in Melrose and had only started working there within the last few months. It was also reported that Bradford had ambitions of becoming a musician.

The LAPD confirmed there are no outstanding suspects in relation to this case. The identity of the suspect is being withheld due to his age.