A bleak story is unfolding in the Melrose Avenue district of Los Angeles this afternoon after a deadly shooting at a Shoe Palace store. Several firsthand accounts of the incident on social media describe a shooting at the Shoe Palace location on Melrose and Genesee Avenue.

Sources on the scene have confirmed with Complex that the deceased was a Shoe Palace employee.

The suspect, who is alleged to have fled the scene in a vehicle, has not been taken into custody.

Shoe Palace and the LAPD Wilshire Division Police Station did not immediately return a request for comment. Check back for more updates on this developing story.