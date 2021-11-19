With the shift in temperature very much in full swing, NYC-based artist Ceeze presents his Winter-ready creation, once again bridging the worlds of designer fashion and athletic footwear.

The brainchild of Connor Seltz, Ceeze is well known for its vast amount of custom sneakers. Obsessed with sports and going through shoes and cleats on a monthly basis, the designer quickly got into restoring his older shoes after maintaining a sports injury and would later go on to take classes in footwear design and fashion business management.

Five years later and the company has established itself in the world of streetwear, providing elevated bespoke sneakers which led to collaborations with brands such as the Tokyo-based boutique AND SQUARE.

Inspired by LL Bean’s infamous and best-selling style of footwear, the NYC design studio reworks the Fall/Winter classic as an Air Jordan 1 High with a special baked-in surprise.

Crafted from black quilted leather, the silhouette features overlays in natural pale peach nubuck while the quarters appear in burgundy suede. In addition, each pair is completely unique and has been designed to slowly age and change thanks to the natural vachetta leather and lack of top-coat.

Glossy black patent leather can be found on the lateral Swoosh while the rest of the sneaker utilises the same stark hue across the tongue, laces, and ankle collar. Finally, a red and black checkered plaid dresses the interiors, and an off-white midsole sits over a gum rubber outsole.

Check out the shots below and cop the Air Jordan 1 High “Duckboot” now (and receive free Crep Protect wipes to keep them looking fresh) via the Ceeze webstore