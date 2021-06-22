In 2015, Kanye West debuted the Yeezy Season 1 collection and the world took notice. While tonal sweatsuits and zippered high tops proved polarizing, the inaugural Kanye collection gave life to a runway hit: the adidas Yeezy 350.

Making the most of Primeknit construction, Boost cushioning, and low top styling, the Yeezy 350 has since been the perfect canvas for colorways of every volition. To this day, fans still chase the introductory “Turtle Dove” and “Pirate Black” pairs that fetch top dollar and turn heads. Just the same, striped sequels like the “Zebra” V2, the SPLY-stamped “Bred” V2, and chilling “Blue Tint” V2 take have all added to the 350’s running resume of hits.

Now, six years into the game, the Kanye West classic—internally dubbed the “Roshe killer” at adidas—did exactly what it was intended to, absolutely owning the lifestyle lane and becoming the favored flex from Calabasas to Manhattan.

After many updates under the V2 umbrella, the bonafide classic is once again breaking rules while redefining them. This summer’s “Mono” pack pulls in tonal themes straight from Mother Nature, reinvisioned through monofilament mesh on the upper for three semi-translucent takes. A cool blue “Mono Ice” installment serves as a standout from the breezy collection that’s once again adding elements to the famed 350 franchise. This future hit is already perfect for summer fits, reimagining the model that’s risen from Yeezy Season runway to year round staple.

Pick up the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Mono Ice” now on GOAT.

