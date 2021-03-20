When adidas first dropped the Forum as a Basketball shoe way back in ’84, its unique styling and innovative detailing quickly led to it becoming a cult classic, both on and off the court.

Fast forward to today and the iconic silhouette is back once again, and well on its way to becoming a modern streetwear staple.

Following on from a series of hit collabs, fire colourways and OG drops is the brand’s latest take on the iconic silhouette in white and grey – Grey One / Orbit Grey / Cloud White, to be precise.

Versatility is a key ingredient in what makes a shoe a classic, and while this applies to the Forum silhouette in general, it’s particularly true of this effortlessly wearable release, with the clean colourway offering wearers the flexibility to easily finesse fits from the bottom up.

The light and neutral tones provide the ideal template for looks primed for the brighter days ahead – whether paired with distressed denim; rocked standalone with shorts; or flexed with a range of cargo colourways (think green fatigue pants or an off-white wide-leg trouser) – these ‘Orbit Grey’ Forum Lows will flex into most fits or contexts with ease.

While rocking a new colourway, they retain the Forum’s distinctive details, namely the iconic ankle strap, the mesh sole and the heel detailing. Executed in premium leather, they’re available in-store and online now.

Get a closer look at the Forum 84 Low in Orbit Grey and White below and cop now via adidas.