Originally launching as a Basketball shoe back in 1984, the adidas Forum’s unique styling, innovative detailing and all-over premium feel saw it quickly gain cult status both on and off the court.

Fast-forward to today and the iconic silhouette is back once again and—following the relaunch of the classic Hi and Low OG styles; a series of much-vaunted collab releases; and with a slew of fresh colourways in the pipeline—looks all set to re-establish itself as a modern day streetwear staple.

It’s often said that one of the key elements a shoe needs, to become a classic, is versatility, and—thankfully for adidas—this is something that runs deep in the Forum’s DNA.

Take the shoe’s signature ankle strap, for example. It can be worn in any number of ways, looped or unlooped, allowing the wearer to experiment and express themselves. Word has it that back in the day there was even a time when wearers would go around cutting the strap off altogether.

Keen to build on its innate versatility, adidas launched the shoe late last year with a spate of collabs that showed the shoe’s breadth of appeal, with iterations dropping from gold standard big-hitters such as Ivy Park—including their ‘Icy Park’ reworking—through to credible boutiques such as NYC’s Bodega.

Now the brand have dropped the Forum in its most classic, OG forms—in the quintessential Cloud White / Cloud White / Royal Blue Forum colourway—as featured in the shots of the Forum Low you can see above and below, and in an all-white, hyper-clean version (also pictured, in the penultimate shot, below).

With a range of additional colourways in the pipeline, the Forum is clearly back and intent on offering a breadth of options designed to spark the expression of a new generation.

Get a closer look at the Forum in classic Cloud White/Royal Blue, all white, and a range of other iterations now via adidas.