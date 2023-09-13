First Look at Unheardof's Next Adidas Collab

We're only a few months removed from the release of Unheardof's first Adidas collab and now the Cincinnati sneaker store's founder, Philip Lipschutz, is previewing a new take on the model.

Just moments ago, Lipschutz shared images of the upcoming "Grandma's Couch" Unheardof x Adidas Rivalry Lo on Instagram. As the name of the colorway suggests, this project pays homage to Lipschutz's journey from sleeping on his grandmother's couch to designing his own Adidas collab at the Three Stripes' Portland headquarters.

This tribute shoe features a floral print on the upper that's offset by mustard-colored overlay panels and matching shoelaces. The sneaker also comes with infrared Three Stripes branding on the sides, while the Trefoil logo appears on the tongue.

"From sleepin on my mommy’s ugly couch to trips to Portland and meeting the entire team behind the brand of 3 stripes. Mommy you told me to always bring you fresh flowers, I always do when I visit you. You said 'Listen to your grandma.' She always told me 'to be a good boy.' Grandma not only did you save my life and taught good vs evil on your couch, but you taught all my lil homies. Chapter 2 is for you grandma. I can’t wait to see what’s next!," Lipschutz wrote for the Instagram caption.

Despite an early look at the project, release details for this "Grandma's Couch" Unheardof x Adidas Rivalry Lo have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.