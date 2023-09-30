Another 'The Simpsons' x Adidas Collab Is Releasing Soon

After releasing its much anticipated "Homer Simpson" Stan Smith collab in August, Adidas Originals continues to push forward with releasing more sneaker projects with The Simpsons, if these images are any indication.

Newly leaked images of the "Treehouse of Horror" Adidas Rivalry have emerged this week courtesy of Sole Retriever. As the name of the sneaker suggests, the collab pays homage to the cartoon's Halloween-themed "Treehouse of Horror" series. The color scheme itself is inspired by the ensembles of the characters Bart Simpson and his evil twin, Hugo. The canvas upper sports a vibrant orange hue that's offset by a yellow quarter panel on the medial side, along with a bright blue sock liner. A graphic of Bart and Hugo is printed on the accompanying shoe box.

In addition to Adidas releasing its own Bart-themed colorway, Nike SB also released an unofficial "Bart Simpson" SB Dunk Low makeup last year.

Per Sole Retriever, this "Treehouse of Horror" The Simpsons x Adidas Rivalry Lo will be released sometime in October but the release details have yet to be announced by the brand.