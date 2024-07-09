There's a 'Tekken 8' x Nike Foamposite Collab Coming

In what's surely one of the more unexpected sneaker collaborations of 2024, Nike is joining forces with the popular fighting video game franchise Tekken on an upcoming Foamposite release.

News of the Tekken 8 x Nike Foamposite One collab was first reported by Sole Retriever yesterday after official product images of the sneaker emerged. According to the leaker account, the collab will be released sometime in September.

This upcoming Foamposite One appears to directly reference the outfit worn by the character Kazuya Mishima in the Tekken 8 game. The upper features an iridescent snakeskin-inspired print covering the Foamposite material, offset by a black leather eyestay and shoelaces. Additional callbacks to the game appear on the tongue, the footbed, and the "Fist" text within the translucent outsole. The imagery also confirms that the sneaker will come in special packaging.

According to the aforementioned leaker, there's also a second Tekken 8 x Nike Foamposite One colorway coming, with the yet-to-be-seen pair inspired by the character Jin Kazama.

At the time of writing, release details for the collab have yet to be announced by Nike.