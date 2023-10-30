New Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Collab to Drop This Week

Longtime collaborators Supreme and Nike are reportedly reconnecting on a new Air Force 1 collab this fall.

Thus far, Supreme has three tonal white, black, and flax iterations of its collaborative Air Force 1 Low that are constantly being restocked on its website. Possibly joining that lineup is a “Baroque Brown” colorway, according to Sole Retriever. There are no leaked images of the purported style at the time of writing, but the mock-up depicts an all-brown pair similar to the three aforementioned looks. The shoe is expected to feature Supreme’s iconic box logo in red on the heel and footbed just like the previous pairs.

Release details for the rumored “Baroque Brown” Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low have yet to be announced by the brands, but the new colorway is expected to drop as part of Supreme’s 2023 Fall/Winter collection. Keep it locked for official updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (08/14): Supreme has officially unveiled its “Baroque Brown” Air Force 1 Low collab that's dropping as part of its 2023 Fall/Winter offerings. The sneaker will be released exclusively at supreme.com and at Supreme stores in the coming weeks, but a specific release date hasn't been announced.

UPDATE (10/30): According to trusted leaker @Dropsbyjay on Instagram, the "Baroque Brown" Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low will finally release this Thursday, Nov. 2 at Supreme.com and on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Supreme's Japan and Korea stores.