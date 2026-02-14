Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Stranger Things' x Nike Foamposite One Collab

The 'Stranger Things' x Nike Foamposite One releases in February.

'Stranger Things' x Nike Foamposite One
A 'Stranger Things' x Nike Foamposite One is releasing soon. Via Nike

Stranger Things has finally come to an end with its final season finale airing on Dec. 31, 2025, but Nike isn't done releasing sneakers centered around the hit Netflix TV series.

Next up from Stranger Things and Nike is a special Foamposite One colorway that appears to be inspired by the show's dark alternate dimension, the Upside Down, and the antagonist, Vecna.

The Foamposite's upper features a two-tone black and red color scheme with lightning bolt graphics throughout. Both the Penny 1 Cent logo on the tongue and on the heel are flipped upside down, while a graphic of Vecna is printed on the insoles. A hidden message that reads "Found You" is stamped on the insides of the heel's pull tabs, while a red rubber outsole sits below. The sneakers also come with special packaging as well as a set of Stranger Things-inspired pins.

According to zSneakerheadz on Instagram, this Stranger Things x Nike Foamposite One is slated to drop on Feb. 13 at select retailers for $250. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (02/14): In addition to dropping at All-Star Weekend, the Stranger Things x Nike Foamposite One is releasing again on Feb. 27 via SNKRS for $250.

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